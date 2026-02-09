2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

12. Detroit Lions

I'm buying that the Detroit Lions are going to figure out a way to bounce back in 2026. It wasn't altogether shocking that they ended up missing out on the playoffs this past year, considering the loss of two great coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Dan Campbell has reset his coaching staff once again, and the Lions will get a chance to try and upgrade the roster and put a chip on their shoulder after a rough 2025 campaign.

11. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the league's biggest disappointments and surprises of the 2025 season. Obviously, having a healthy Lamar Jackson all year would make a difference, but things were bad enough for Baltimore that they decided to move on from John Harbaugh and give the reins of the franchise over to Jesse Minter. And we'll see how quickly Minter can get that defense back on track. My guess is it will happen pretty fast, and the Ravens will be back in business in the 2026 season.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have some drama with AJ Brown to address this offseason, as well as maybe do some self-reflection on why they had such a hard time finding someone to come in and be the offensive coordinator. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense were brutally bad (for their standards) in 2025, and something's got to change this coming season. We'll see how the bitter taste of a quick playoff exit motivates Eagles GM Howie Roseman to wheel and deal this offseason.

9. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were the definition of making lemonade out of lemons in the 2025 season. This team had so many injuries, there was speculation that a conspiracy theory reached the front office about an electrical substation near the team's training facility possibly contributing to the team's constant problems with soft-tissue injuries. Injuries happen in the NFL, but it seems like the 49ers are dealing with more than most on an annual basis.