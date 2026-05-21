2026 NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the league hierarchy at season's end

4. Houston Texans

Houston improved their roster more than the Jacksonville Jaguars, a surprise omission from our future NFL power rankings. The Texans' offensive line is suddenly shored up, and veteran running back David Montgomery joins the backfield.

This team doesn't have a clear weakness now, and there is always a chance that quarterback CJ Stroud finds that magic he had back in 2023. Thoroughly average since that breakout rookie season, Stroud now has the best offensive line and backfield he's had in his career thus far, and the same could even be said for the wide receiver room.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore started 1-5 in the 2025 season and battled through a ton of injuries. The team did nearly win the AFC North, though, and it's not like this team needed to tweak much roster-wise. A new head coach in Jesse Minter, a defensive mastermind, should be plenty to get that unit in a good spot, and the injuries regressing to the mean and simply not being as frequent is absolutely possible, too.

Baltimore has had a few seasons in the Lamar Jackson era where they're just flat-out dominant. The 2026 season will be one of those years,.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may have the best roster in the NFL at this point, especially after the Jaylen Waddle trade. From top to bottom, this entire operation is in a great spot, and had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the Divisional Round, Denver likely plays in the Super Bowl.

And that's the place this team can reach in 2026. With an up-and-coming quarterback, an elite roster, and an elite coaching staff led by Sean Payton, the Broncos have the formula to win it all and build on 2025 success.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were well on their way to the top NFC seed last year, but some shaky defense down the stretch ended those hopes. The Rams did shore up the cornerback room with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, so they'll take the top spot in our future power rankings. General Manager Les Snead's roster doesn't have a major hole, and to be honest, the only concern would be Matthew Stafford and his age.

But given how good he was last year, even a slight regression would keep Stafford as a top-7 quarterback. Head coach Sean McVay may also be the best in the game, so the Rams figure to be the best and most complete team in the league in 2026.