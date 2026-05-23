2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

We have seen the run game across the NFL make a bit of a comeback in recent years. NFL defenses did seem to crack the code in terms of stopping the deep passing attack, so, in response, offenses are now embracing more of a 'ground and pound' approach.

This has put an insane emphasis on the running back position, and it's really turning back to old-school football. Quarterbacks are increasingly not asked to do as much, so it's always seen as a bonus when a quarterback can expose a defense. As the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls on, we're continuing our NFL power rankings series.

And this time, we're talking about the running backs. Let's start with the loaded AFC and power-rank the best running backs in the conference for the 2026 season. We've taken a look at 2025 production for these rankings, but there's also an emphasis on total skillset as well, which is unrelated to last year's production.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top AFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

10. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard has been the epitome of consistency the past four seasons. Pollard has hit the 1,000-yard mark every year since 2022. He's done this with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys, and, during this stretch, has not finished with fewer than four yards per carry or five touchdowns.

Pollard actually hasn't been able to hit the 1,100-yard mark in these seasons, as his ability on the ground is largely capped, but he's a high-floor player at a hugely important position and also does have some upside as a pass-catcher.

Not a high-end player or superstar, Pollard is an efficient running back who could head to a new team and still be able to hit 1,000 yards. I'm not saying the Titans would cut or trade him, but he's that kind of player - he's quite good and is able to slide into No. 10 in our AFC running back power rankings as the 2026 offseason rolls on.