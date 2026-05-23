2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

9. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson's rookie season was quite interesting. Dealing with some struggles at times, Henderson still managed to finish with 911 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and 221 yards. Henderson was able to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards and did notch 10 total touchdowns in a solidly productive season.

A legitimate dual-threat running back, Henderson should be able to slide into more of a true RB1 role for the New England Patriots in 2026. He's got solid size for the position and is a rather complete player. Couple that with it not being impossible that he takes a year two jump, and it's easy to see just how good he could be in 2026.

8. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty's talent could thrust him into the top-5 among AFC running backs, but his rookie season was largely forgettable, and it wasn't all his fault. Jeanty was running behind one of the more dysfunctional offensive lines in the NFL, so his immediate impact just wasn't that great, or nearly as great as many thought it would be.

Finishing with 1,346 yards, Jeanty wasn't able to hit 1,000 yards on the ground and wasn't able to hit 4.0 yards per carry, but the potential is there. The Las Vegas Raiders are absolutely going to lean on Jeanty in 2026, no matter who is under center.

He could end up being the best player on that offense, and even if the offensive line is average, Jeanty's production should explode.

7. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Over the past two seasons, Chase Brown has amassed just under 2,800 scrimmage yards and 22 total touchdowns. In 2025, he had a career-high 1,456 scrimmage yards and did run for his first 1,000-yard season.

Brown's success rate has been over 52 percent in each of the last two seasons, so he does tend to make the most of his carries as well. Brown slides into No. 7 in our AFC quarterback rankings.