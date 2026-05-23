2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

6. J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

The issue with J.K. Dobbins has obviously never been talent. When healthy, he's consistently one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL. That's the issue, though. In 2025, he had played in the first 10 games for the Denver Broncos, and there was no type of injury threatening him.

However, Dobbins was tackled using an illegal hip-drop move and suffered a season-ending foot injury. He was on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. He's averaged 5.2 yard per carry across his career, which is some crazy efficiency.

His 53.6 percent success rate in 2025 was also an elite number, and while he doesn't offer a ton as a pass-catcher, his value as a runner is obvious.

5. Breece Hall, New York Jets

With over 5,000 scrimmage yards in four years in the NFL, Breece Hall continues to bring high-end production to the New York Jets. Only set to play in his age-25 season in 2026, Hall got an extension from the Jets this offseason and was able to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career.

Hall is yet another complete running back in the conference who is a true three-down threat. He's never really had high-end production, but there's a consistent above-average level that Hall brings.

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Another AFC running back who landed an extension this offseason, De'Von Achane comes in at No. 4 in our power rankings. Through three years in the NFL, Achane has averaged an other-worldly 5.6 yards per carry and has amassed 4,334 scrimmage yards. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry as a rookie.

He also has 35 total touchdowns and has finished with double-digit scores in all three years of his career. A truly elite player and a major offensive weapon, Achane is No. 4 in our power rankings as the offseason rolls on.

It'd be a shock if he didn't have a huge load for the Miami Dolphins in 2026, given the state of that offense.