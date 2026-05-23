2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

3. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

James Cook led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2024, and led the NFL in rushing yards in 2025. With 41 total touchdowns in four seasons and just over 4,000 yards, Cook had a rather quiet rookie season back in 2022, but he's since followed it up with three 1,000 yard seasons in a row.

Not necessarily an overwhelming talent at the position, Cook does benefit from an elite Buffalo offensive line, but he's sustained high-end production for three years now and is only set to play in his age-27 season in 2026.

Cook lands at No. 3 in our AFC running back rankings.

2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry finished with 1,595 yards and 17 touchdowns in yet another hyper-productive season. The future Hall of Famer seems to be getting better with age, as he had 307 rushing attempts last year, which was third in the conference.

At this point, there isn't much that Henry hasn't done. He's turned into one of the best backs of this generation, but he is getting up there in age - 33 years old next January, but at the moment, Henry is still among the best.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor finished third in the AFC in rushing yards in 2025, racking up 1,585 yards on 307 carries. He finished with 18 rushing touchdowns, which was good for most in the conference

And when we talk about the best running backs in the league, Taylor sticks out. He may be the best pure runner in the league, and even though he doesn't have a ton of upside as a pass-catcher, he truly makes up for it on the ground.

Playing in all 17 games last year, Taylor averaged just under five yards per tote, but his overall efficiency is insane. He's a true bell-cow back and is the best in the AFC ahead of 2026.