2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC tight ends as the offseason rolls on

9. Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

Playing in 15 games as a rookie in 2025, Oronde Gadsden hauled in 49 receptions for 664 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a solid 44.3 yards per game, and also catching 71 percent of his targets.

For a 22-year-old, rookie tight end, that production has to be talked about. Not much of a blocker, Gadsden is going to continue to thrive as a pass-catcher, as his father was a wide receiver in the NFL in the 90s and early 2000s.

The Los Angeles Chargers did add to the tight end room this offseason, as Gadsden isn't a slam-dunk, top-tier player, but he was quite good in 2025 and could again be a key target for Justin Herbert in 2026.

8. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Having, perhaps, the best year of his career in 2025, Hunter Henry has just kept it up for a decade now. In 2025, he caught 60 passes for 768 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a career-high in yards. He had a killer success rate of 59.8 percent, and he caught 69 percent of his passes.

Not even 32 years old yet, Henry's style of play has been sustainable for this long, and if 2025 is any indication, he'll have another strong year in 2026.

He also started a full 17 games for the first time in his career, so the durability even got better.

7. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid has missed nine regular-season games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but he's still been a productive player. Through three years, Kincaid is averaging 702 yards and four touchdowns across a full 17-game season, also hauling in nearly 73 percent of his targets.

This is going to be a big year for Kincaid, as there has been some notable change with the Buffalo Bills, and Kincaid being able to stay on the field for an entire season would really thrust this offense into a new level of success.