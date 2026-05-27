2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC tight ends as the offseason rolls on

6. Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns

Not even 22 years old yet, Harold Fannin is the type of player who could end up being a true x-factor for the Cleveland Browns. Despite dealing with below-average quarterback play in 2025, Fannin still managed to finish with 731 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

He was targeted 107 times and caught 67.3 percent of those targets. It does seem like people really overthought Fannin in last year's NFL Draft, but General Manager Andrew Berry was able to land the stud.

Fannin, with better quarterback play - even average play - could be a 1,000-yard player for the team. The time to 'buy' Fannin is now, as he is a star in the making.

5. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz is No. 5 in our tight end power rankings for the 2026 season. Schultz has been such a solid player for years now. With the Houston Texans, Schultz hauled in 82 passes for 777 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

And since the start of the 2020 seasons, back when he was with the Dallas Cowboys, Schultz has been over the 500-yard mark in each of those seasons, also having multiple touchdowns in each of those years as well.

In 2025, he caught a career-high 77.4 percent of his targets and is only set to play in his age-30 season in 2026.

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Ravens, Mark Andrews is No. 4 in our power rankings. A true two-phase tight end, Andrew had a career-high 1,361 yards in 2021, which honestly feels like a fake number. He's also had two separate seasons of double-digit touchdowns.

Through eight years in the NFL, Andrews is averaging 836 yards and eight touchdowns across a full 17-game slate. He's not missed a game the past two seasons, either, and is still among the best at what he does in the NFL.