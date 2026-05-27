2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC tight ends as the offseason rolls on

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

An all-time great tight end, Travis Kelce is No . 3 in our power rankings, as he's clearly not the player he once was, but he's still a top target for the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the best receiving tight ends of all-time, Kelce made his mark as a pass-catcher.

And it always felt like he was so clever in being able to find the soft spots in defesnes over the years. How many times have we watched the Chiefs and Kelce is standing in the middle of the field with no one around him?

Kelce was a fine blocker and could contribute in that phase, but that's not what made him great. He's got seven 1,000-yard seasons, 11 Pro Bowls, and four All-Pros. He also has 1,080 regular-season receptions.

2. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren is going to be a very good player for a very long time in the NFL. An ideal franchise tight end and true two-phase player, Warren boasted his receiving upside immediately during his rookie season, hauling in 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns, but he also came into the NFL with a strong blocking ability as well.

There really isn't much Warren cannot do, in my opinion. According to Pro Football Reference, his passer rating when targeted in 2025 was 93.5, so he was an efficient target as well and is only set to play in his age-24 season, so he could be very good for another decade-plus.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Already a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in just two seasons, Brock Bowers tops our AFC tight end power rankings for the 2026 season.

Despite playing in just 12 games in 2025, Bowers managed to haul in 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Through two seasons, he's averaging 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns across a full 17-game slate, which are borderline WR1 numbers.

He's a special talent and is the best in the AFC ahead of 2026.