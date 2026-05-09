2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have kind of peaked these past few seasons. Entrenching themselves in a Wild Card status, the Packers current set up just does not appear to be strong enough to make notable progress in a loaded NFC.

Still, though, Love has been one of the more fun quarterbacks in the NFL. He's got it all - size, athletic ability, and both arm talent and arm strength. Love is one of the more complete players at the position, but he's also never really burst onto the scene. He's actually won exactly nine regular season games in his three years as the Packers starter.

Love isn't in that great tier yet, and he may never be. With Love and the Packers, it has always felt like something is missing from this operation, but it's truly hard to tell what exactly is missing. Love is just outside the top-10 in our quarterback power rankings.

11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been a very efficient quarterback during his NFL career, but he has crashed and burned in the playoffs, and just does not appear to have that extra gear. Herbert isn't a bad quarterback, obviously, but he doesn't have that 'it' factor. The Chargers have hit a ceiling these past two seasons, getting blown out in the Wild Card Round.

Until we can see more substance from the Chargers in the playoffs, especially from Herbert, he'll continue to occupy a good-not-great spot in our power rankings. Sure, there is a ton to like with the player, as he's got all the tools and is overwhelmingly big.

But, kind of like Love on the Packers, this set up in Los Angeles just has not gotten off the ground, and it's not clear if that will ever happen.