2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence finished the 2025 season as an MVP candidate, as he was truly playing elite football down the stretch. In year one of the Liam Coen era, the Jaguars made a ton of positive strides, and most importantly, this team finally seems to have some solution to work with here in the future.

The pre-Coen Jaguars were just a giant mess, as Lawrence never really hit his potential. He's always had all the tools, but sometimes, bad teams stay bad until a certain coach saves the day. Now, suddenly, the Jags are not only fresh off an AFC South title, but Lawrence is a top-10 quarterback in the league at this point.

He's a rare player and someone who should continue getting better now that Coen is in place. Lawrence elevating in our rankings is 100 percent on the table for 2026. There is room to grow, and the ceiling with this team is quite high all of a sudden.

9. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is a special quarterback, and we saw that first-hand in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. His absence from the AFC Championship Game also showed us just how good he's been and how important he is for this operation. A winner of 24 regular season games in his first two seasons, Nix is not only someone who has come through in the clutch, but the Broncos suddenly turning into one of the winninges teams in the NFL isn't a coincidence.

Nix has off-schedule ability and has already proven the ability to be a high-volume passer. With Jaylen Waddle added to the mix this offseason, this Broncos offense is primed to truly break out, and if Nix had not gotten hurt last playoffs, it would have been very easy to see Denver in the Super Bowl, perhaps even winning it all.