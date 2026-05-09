2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

People are too hard on Dak Prescott. He’s a winner, has won for a long time, and is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL from the pocket. Prescott cracks the top-10 in our updated quarterback rankings.

The Dallas Cowboys had the worst defense in the NFL last year, so another highly efficient year from Prescott was essentially wasted. Even if the defense is average in 2026, the Cowboys should be able to win the NFC East and cross the 10-win mark.

Prescott is a wizard at the line of scrimmage and has been a prolific passer in this league for quite some time. His ceiling is quite high, and he’s sustained this high level of play for a decade now. Sure, Prescott isn’t perfect, is already on the wrong side of 30, and isn’t that dynamic with his legs, but he does the most important things a quarterback should do extremely well.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

A quarterback in a similar spot to Prescott, Jared Goff is another highly efficient pocket passer. Goff, frankly, is one of the best in the NFL. He’s thrown over 100 touchdown passes the past three seasons and has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdowns through the air in the past four seasons.

He’s now thrown over 4,000 yards four years in a row, and he’s also right on the cusp of hitting the 40,000-yard mark for his career as well. Goff’s passer rating has been above 100 in 2024 and 2025, and he’s won 90 of his 151 starts.

There isn’t much to dislike about Goff. Sure, the overall playoff success might not be there, but he’s one of the very best at his job in the NFL, and the stats and data back it up.