2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a down year in 2025, but in my view, that down year was much more of an outlier than anything. Better injury luck would fix a lot, and Jackson has been the most dynamic player in the NFL for years now.

A two-time MVP and someone who should have won a third, Jackson is a future Hall of Famer and has really taken steps as a passer in recent years. There isn’t a major flaw in his game, but I suppose that injury concern is always with a quarterback who uses his legs as much as Jackson does.

With a new head coach in town, the new-look Ravens could stabilize a bit, and if Jackson is able to stay healthy and on the field, he’ll return to his normal, elite ways. For the sake of what we saw in 2025, though, a slight dip in the rankings is fair.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was another AFC North quarterback who got hurt in 2025. The Cincinnati Bengals have also been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL, as they’ve missed the playoffs three years in a row now, and the front office just does not really inspire a ton of confidence.

This offseason, however, has been a bit different. The front office has totally remade the defense, and it’s honestly a very talented unit on paper now. Burrow does need to put the injury concerns behind him in 2026, but as we’ve seen, that’s much easier said than done.

When healthy and on the field, Burrow is a high-volume, prolific, accurate passer with an intense, notable ability to perform in the clutch. The Bengals have also advanced into the title game round, at least, in the two seasons they’ve been in the playoffs in the Burrow era.