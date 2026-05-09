2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye finished just behind Matthew Stafford in the 2025 NFL MVP voting this past season, and while New England did have an easier schedule, a ton of credit has to go to Maye for the season he had. Maye was flat-out excellent, and it’s not like he wasn’t capable of this.

He’s got all the tools you want in a franchise quarterback, and while the schedule does get harder in 2026, there is also a distinct possibility that Maye continues to be excellent. He now has two years of football under his belt, and added the motivation of potentially signing a mega-extension next offseason.

Sure, the Patriots got blown out in the Super Bowl and did get ‘exposed’ a bit, but Maye had a whopping 13 games in the regular season with a passer rating of at least 100, and three of those non-100 passer rating games were still in the 80s. He finished with 31 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards in a highly prolific season.

This lands him No. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The MVP of the league in 2025 and unquestionably the best quarterback in the NFL right now, Matthew Stafford, takes the top spot in our quarterback power rankings as the 2026 offseason rolls on.

Flirting with 50 touchdown passes in 2025, Stafford played the best football of his career, and the Los Angeles Rams did feel like a shoo-in for the Super Bowl. Some regressing defense spoiled those chances in the playoffs, but it obviously was not because of Stafford.

Sure, he’s old at this point, but given how well he played in 2025, there is every reason to believe that he’s got another efficient year ready to roll in 2026.

The Rams did draft Ty Simpson back in April, so Los Angeles is clearly bracing for a regression or departure, but the team figures to ride this out as long as Stafford is efficient enough.

In 2025, Stafford led the league in passing yards and touchdowns.