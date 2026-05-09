2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

30. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins signed a free agency deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and is likely starting for the team for some portion of the 2026 NFL Season. Fernando Mendoza is obviously the team's long-term bet, but Cousins surely would not have signed with the Raiders unless he was guaranteed to start for the team.

And as long as Cousins doesn't look washed, to be frank, the Raiders could fee comfortable starting him as long as possible. The Mendoza era surely isn't one the team is wanting to rush, either, and, perhaps fittingly enough, Mendoza and Cousins are similar quarterbacks.

Cousins has been an efficient pocket passer for years and does have some rock-solid regular season statistics, but he has never been a quarterback who has consistently elevated a team, and at this point in his career, he's nothing more than a top-tier backup-caliber player. He'll be able to hold the fort down for one season if needed, but nothing more is likely expected.

29. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

After some high-end flashes backing up Jordan Love in Green Bay, Malik Willis landed a free agency deal with the Miami Dolphins. It's an odd pairing, as the Dolphins are clearly rebuilding, but Willis was still able to land a multi-year deal in the realm of past deals we've seen for players like Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold.

You almost have to wonder if the Dolphins are hoping that Willis can be the next cast-off quarterback who puts it all together, but given how bad this roster is, Miami is likely looking at the 2027 NFL Draft to bring in a potential long-term option at the position.

Willis isn't exactly set up for success on Miami, either, and doesn't really have a notable path to success, and he's got limited action as a starter, too.