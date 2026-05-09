2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

28. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Geno Smith was flat-out atrocious for the Raiders in the 2025 season, and the Raiders somehow found a way to trade Smith to the New York Jets. The Jets bring Smith back after drafting him over a decade ago, and it's clear that this is nothing more than a one-year Band-Aid.

At best, Smith could flash it back to his years with the Seattle Seahawks. He was solidly efficient in 2022 and 2023. However, he's been a backup for years in the NFL for a reason and is a low-end starter at best.

Sure, he's got a big enough arm to make throws all over the field, but no one brings in Smith to try and win a ton of games at this point. With a solid offensive line and notable weapons, though, Smith could see a statistical improvement with the Jets in 2026 compared to his forgettable season with the Raiders last year.

27. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa has been a prolific passer in the NFL, but a series of injuries has left him in a posiiton where he may have to 'win' a starting quarterback competition this offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. The bright side here is that the Falcons play in a dome and have some playmakers who could make life easier for Tagovailoa, and it's not like he hasn't been efficient before.

While the best football might be behind him, Tagovailoa is still rather young and would be protected by a great offensive line and would have some awesome playmakers at his disposal, but like others ranked this low, Tagovailoa isn't a quarterback who is going to elevate much, so the ceiling with this potental set up is rather low.

Tagovailoa could rise in our quarterback power rankings if he wins the job, stays on the field, and keeps the ball out of harm's way.