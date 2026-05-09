2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

26. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans might be building something special. While Ward's first season was filled with a ton of forgettable moments and a lot of losing, he did begin to put things together down the stretch and absolutely made franchise quarterback throws time and time again.

The Titans also helped out Ward this offseason. Improving the defense should give the offense more opportunities, especially with shorter fields, and the Titans also used their first-round pick on Carnell Tate, an insanely athletic wide receiver from Ohio State, who has some George Pickens to his game.

The Titans are going to give Ward the entire 2026 season to prove himself, and perhaps most importantly, he's now got Brian Daboll on his side, a proven quarterback developer and someone who has been an outstanding offensive coordinator.

Ward is going to rise in these rankings when 2026 starts and as the season progresses. He has the goods.

25. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough was another 2025 NFL Draft rookie quarterback who played well down the stretch. Shough is a bit of a dual-threat passer as well. The New Orleans Saints actually went 4-1 over the last five games of the season and were only two wins off the NFC South winner, the Carolina Panthers.

Given that the Saints added help at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line this offseason, 2026 is primed to be the 'Shough Show.' Shough has a lot desirable tools you want in a franchise quarterback, and while I am high on Shough, we can only rank him so high.

He's still an unproven player until he either hits his stride or regresses. The ceiling might not be anything special, but Shough and the Saints are feeling good about where they are and could break out big-time in 2026.