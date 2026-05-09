2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

24. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Another 2025 rookie quarterback who 100 percent has the goods, Jaxson Dart was the best of this trio and might also be in the most ideal situation. The New York Giants starting quarterback definitely needs to learn how to protect himself better, as he put his body in harm's way too much in 2025.

And most of that was surely due to him being a rookie and just not yet fully learning how to avoid taking unnecessary hits. That should change a bit as Dart enters a huge year two. With the Giants having hired John Harbaugh as head coach, the coaching should finally be stable.

The Giants also do have enough talent on offense to see the development of a young quarterback. Dart's ability as a runner is better than Ward and Shough, so that could play to his advantage in 2026. He did make a lot of off-schedule plays, which is a huge indicator of something special brewing.

New York is optimistic about their quarterback, and the moves they made this offseason prove it.

23. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025 but was largely still average. The Panthers did win the NFC South, but they won it with an 8-9 record. That cannot continue to be the standard in 2026. Carolina will not only need Young to again elevate his game, but he'll have to help lead this team to double-digit wins, perhaps, to fully convince the NFL world and his front office that he is worth investing in.

Abnormally small at the position, Young's size is something that he'll have to continue to show does not impact his game. Given the clear statistical jump he made in 2025, though, another leap has to be on the table.