2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

22. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

At this point in our quarterback rankings, we are slowly beginning to approach some seriously talented quarterbacks, and Kyler Murray might be the most interesting name on this list. Murray enjoyed a somewhat successful tenure with the Arizona Cardinals, but nothing really came of note.

Murray has always been a productive quarterback, and if nothing else, he's a high-floor player. He'll throw about twice as many touchdowns as interceptions and will always be a threat with his legs. However, to give Murray the benefit of the doubt, the Cardinals didn't exactly have great rosters around him.

Now with the Minnesota Vikings, Murray could be in the most stable situation of his NFL career. He's suddenly being protected by a top-tier offensive line, and now gets to throw the ball to a future Hall of Fame wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.

Murray does have to prove himself again, and even being an average player could be enough for the Vikings to make the playoffs, as the team quietly won nine games in 2025. This could be a great situation for Murray to finally hit his full potential, however that may look.

21. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers currently has not officially signed anything to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it does seem likely that he'll give it one more year. While Rodgers touchdown-interception ratio was efficient in 2025, the quarterback and offense were both rather mediocre. It was a true 'dink and dunk' operation. There wasn't anything special about the unit, as the Steelers just did not excel in doing anything on that side of the ball.

Rodgers returning does cap the Steelers ceiling, and if he returns in 2026, he'll be entering his age-43 season. It's clear that Rodgers is a declining player, and at this point, he might barely be a top-20 quarterback.