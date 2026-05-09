2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

20. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts were on fire to begin the 2026 season, having started 7-1. Everything was working for the Colts, but of note, Jones was playing the best football of his career, and he was being helped out by an elite offensive line and an elite run game.

The Colts proceeded to collapse down the stretch, finishing with eight wins. Jones also tore his Achilles, so it's yet another major injury for the former Giants quarterback. However, we cannot discount just how efficient Jones was in the first half of that season. With that being said, we also cannot discount the slow regression he underwent before suffering that injury.

Jones can't be ranked inside the top-10 or anything, as he didn't finish the year and wasn't playing great football during that final stretch. We still have to give him a high enough ranking to acknowledge how efficient he was. Jones is 20th in our power rankings, with room to improve.

19. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels just was not able to stay on the field for the Washington Commanders in 2025. It was absolutely a season to forget for the player and the franchise. With 2025 behind them and a massively improved roster, it's really now up to Daniels to stay on the field.

Availability is the best ability, so Daniels not being able to do this does greatly hurt his position in our power rankings. If Daniels can throw it back to his insane rookie season, he'll absolutely get himself inside the top-10 again.

He's got a high ceiling and a ton of potential as a dual-threat passer, so it does feel likely that he'll have a great season if he can put the injury bug behind him. Daniels cracks the top-20 in our quarterback rankings.