2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

18. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield found some unexpected success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when initially signing back in 2023. He's honestly turned his career around, playing the best football of his career in 2024. Mayfield and the Bucs regressed hard in 2025, but much of that was due to mounting injuries and some bad coaching.

We've seen Mayfield turn into one of the more prolific passers in the NFL, and the Bucs were winning the NFC South rather easily. You want to give this franchise the benefit of the doubt and say that 2025 was an outlier, but I guess you never know. The thing with Mayfield is that he does have a rather limited ceiling. He's never really been though of as a quarterback that's going to carry a team deep into the playoffs, but he's not a slouch, either.

He's somewhere in the middle, and that's where he lands in our power rankings. At best, Mayfield could flirt with top-10 status, but that's assuming he turns it back to the production he had in 2024.

17. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is an average quarterback. He's a below-average passer and an above-average runner. For years, the Philadelphia Eagles have been stacking wins, but this team just cannot find much stability. Hurts is a reason for that. His limits as a passer really prevent the Eagles from fielding a dynamic enough offense to sustain consistency.

And this is the truth despite Hurts constantly being surrounded by elite players. Something has to giv either way this coming season. If it's another shaky season on offense, and Hurts is again not really playing notable football, we might have to begin having some tough conversations, but some of us are already there. Hurts is an average quarterback on a loaded team.