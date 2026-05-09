2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

16. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears did have a great season in 2025, and there is reason to believe that 2026 could bring an even more successful season. The issue with the Bears last year, though, was the defense was rather shaky outside of the turnovers, and Williams' completion percentage dipped below 60 percent.

He just wasn't an accurate quarterback, and this is the biggest thing he'll need to focus on for 2026. If that completion percentage can get closer to 63, 64 percent, the Bears are going to be unstoppable. Williams clearly has the clutch gene, and he largely protects the football.

Not only that, but he didn't get sacked nearly as much, so that was another major improvement from his game. There's clearly a high ceiling with this player, but you can tell that the puzzle, while close to being put together, isn't quite there yet. Williams comes in at No. 16 in our quarterback rankings.

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a good quarterback, but nothing more. He's got some athletic limitations - Purdy doesn't have the biggest arm and isn't overwhelming on the field. However, he's typically very accurate and has been productive his entire career.

He's also already started in a Super Bowl. Clearly on teams that are sometimes loaded with talent, Purdy might not ever be an elite quarterback, but the San Francisco 49ers have won quite a bit with Purdy under center.

If this group can stay healthy, they'll absolutely make a deep playoff run, and Purdy does bring a ton of postseason experience to the table. Overall, there are teams that would love to have Purdy as their starting quarterback, but others that would pass and would stick with their current option. He's a fine player.