2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as offseason continues

12. Tennessee Titans

I really like what the Titans are putting together this offseason. The hiring of new head coach Robert Saleh, paired with bringing in Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, might be as good as any team could realistically do this offseason.

We saw a lot of great things from Cam Ward last season, and the Titans obviously agreed because they shocked everyone by spending the 4th overall pick on wide receiver Carnell Tate. The aggressive moves to upgrade the defense this offseason should pay off in a big way for the Titans, who could be a bit of a surprise team in the AFC South if Ward makes a significant jump in 2026.

The Titans are one of a handful of teams in the AFC that just has a nice infrastructure in place, but where they're ahead of most others is that they already have a young QB in place.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

Even if Aaron Rodgers is back for the Steelers this year, as expected, it's just hard to see this team being anything more than middle-of-the-road. The Steelers have absolutely made some moves that are additions this offseason, if you get my drift. The quarterback situation is really something that just doesn't feel solved no matter what the Steelers do.

It's the 1st year for new head coach Mike McCarthy, and you never know what kind of jolt that might provide or if we'll find out just how much Mike Tomlin was doing to elevate this team.

Nothing the Steelers did this offseason really moved the needle all that much, and I wouldn't be shocked if they're in for a slight regression.