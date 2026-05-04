2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as offseason continues

10. Indianapolis Colts

I hate to say it after the way they played before Daniel Jones's injury last year, but I'm just not buying what the Colts are selling this offseason.

Jones is coming off of an injury, Michael Pittman Jr. is gone, the offensive line has some moving parts, the defense had a couple of notable losses...Not that the moves the Colts made can't be potential upgrades, but they are really banking everything on Jones returning to form.

And again, I'm just not buying it. The last thing Jones has been, for one reason or another, is reliable. This is a playoffs-or-bust season for Shane Steichen, and it's just hard to see the Colts finishing better than 3rd in the South as of right now.

9. Baltimore Ravens

I liked the Baltimore Ravens' offseason better when they had Maxx Crosby. The Ravens reneged on the Crosby trade, sending him back to Las Vegas and immediately signing free agent Trey Hendrickson. I'm sure it's better for the team to have both Hendrickson and Olaivavega Ioane, the team's 1st-round pick in 2026, along with that 2027 1st-rounder, but Crosby is the most impactful player from that lot.

The Ravens didn't just underachieve last year -- they were arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL. We'll see how new head coach Jesse Minter does in his first year taking over as head coach with John Harbaugh being fired. Baltimore has maybe been a disappointment in January a lot of the time, but they've had a consistent culture under Harbaugh.

Baltimore is going to be hoping for Minter to be their version of Mike Macdonald, who won a Super Bowl quickly after leaving for the Seahawks.