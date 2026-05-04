2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as offseason continues

8. Cincinnati Bengals

I am probably higher on the Bengals than most at this point. Maybe I'm way too high on the Bengals. But I like what we've seen them do this offseason.

You obviously need to factor in a healthy Joe Burrow and supporting cast offensively, but the additions this team has made on the defensive front are worth bumping them up offseason power rankings lists, for sure.

The blockbuster deal sending the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence is the headliner, but the Bengals used their top pick on Cashius Howell and they also brought in Vikings cap casualty Jonathan Allen to fortify that defensive front. If they can get some teeth on the defensive front, the Bengals might have the best overall roster they've had in the Joe Burrow era.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is allegedly going to be ready for Chiefs OTAs, which is absolutely massive news. The Chiefs have had that dark cloud looming over their immediate future all offseason, although the oddsmakers have had them as one of the top 6 or 7 Super Bowl favorites pretty much all offseason.

The bounce-back narrative is going to be strong for this Chiefs team.

There is no question that the return of Mahoems gives a huge jolt to the Chiefs' projection, but it's important to keep in mind that this team is going to have to do more with less regardles of the presence of Mahomes. They have made some big changes this offseason, but the Chiefs are going to be borderline unrecognizable in so many ways.