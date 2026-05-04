2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as offseason continues

6. Los Angeles Chargers

There are really two sides to the offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers. On the one hand, you can't help but be excited about the possibility of Mike McDaniel bringing his run game genius to the Los Angeles offense, and finally opening things up for quarterback Justin Herbert. It feels like there's been such a ceiling on Herbert's game, and the Chargers hope that McDaniel can be the one to blow the roof off the operation.

On the other hand, this team lost Jesse Minter, one of the best defensive coordinators in the league. Minter's departure is not a small deal for the Chargers, who now have a 1st-year DC in Chris O'Leary running the show.

The injury issues this team dealt with on the offensive line were also not a small issue and it remains to be seen how thoes guys are going to come back. The jury is still out on so many things for the Chargers, but the structure is there for them to be great.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season, but they're not going to catch anyone off guard this year. I struggled to put them this high, honestly. I don't know if it felt like last season was lightning in a bottle, or if it just really doesn't sit right the way they reloaded after letting Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd walk in free agency.

The Jaguars' draft class was not impressive on paper, and we don't quite know what to expect from last year's prized pickup, Travis Hunter.

It was a very underwhelming offseason from a team that really seemed to have a lot going for it. We'll see if their conservative approach pays off or bites them badly.