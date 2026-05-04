2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as offseason continues

2. New England Patriots

Depending on what way you perceive the Patriots, you could either look at their recent playoff run and Super Bowl appearance as a remarkable show of toughness against an impossible stretch of defenses, or you could look at it as the Patriots sort of limping their way through the postseason and getting what they deserve against Seattle.

Regardless of which camp you land in, the Patriots undoubtedly have a great roster, which might get better in a short time. The Patriots could soon add AJ Brown to an already-improved offense, and that type of move could be the last piece of the puzzle for this team.

1. Denver Broncos

The way the 2025-26 season ended for the Denver Broncos was absolutely brutal. The Broncos managed to host the AFC Championship Game after an epic Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills, but they didn't get to have Bo Nix for the game after he fractured his ankle.

And that ankle injury for Nix is the only dark cloud over an otherwise stellar offseason for the Broncos once again. Continuity was a major theme as the Broncos brought back almost all of their in-house free agents, but they also made a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the Dolphins.

Assuming Nix is ready to go for training camp, as expected, you'd have to think this Broncos team will be one of the most improved in the league with the addition of Waddle and the retention of pretty much everyone else.