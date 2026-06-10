2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best player

15. Cleveland Browns - Jared Verse, EDGE

All of a sudden, Jared Verse is on the Cleveland Browns. The two-time Pro Bowler came over in the major Myles Garrett trade. Through two seasons in the NFL, Verse has totaled 12 sacks, 124 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 45 quarterback hits.

The oddly low sack totals are a thing, but it's clear that Verse is one of the better pass-rushers in the NFL. He's not an over-the-top talent, but the Browns are going to see him be a consistent 20+ quarterback hit force for years to come.

14. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB

Justin Herbert is a good quarterback, but I struggle to see how he's great. He's been the same B+ quarterback his entire career, and has not played well in the playoffs. While Herbert isn't a top-end player at the position, he's been efficient his entire career.

Efficiency at the quarterback position is something that many teams do not have, but Herbert is very much outside that elite tier. Outside of some shiny regular season numbers, there isn't much else with the player.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers - Cameron Heyward, DT

Despite being in his age-36 season in 2025, Cam Heyward totaled 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. He's clearly slowing down, but his season was good enough for second-team All-Pro honors. More of a 'good' player at this point of his career than a great one, Heyward's best days are very much behind him.

12. Las Vegas Raiders - Maxx Crosby, DE

The five-time Pro Bowler had 10 sacks and 73 total tackles in 15 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. He had never missed a game up until 2024, and now, he's missed time in each of the last two seasons, making some wonder if the insanely high snap counts in previous years are catching up with him.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB

Trevor Lawrence was on fire in the back half of the 2026 season, ending the year as an MVP candidate. Lawrence could be on the cusp of great, but he's got to sustain that level of play for an entire season. Outside of 2025, the rest of his career has been rather forgettable.