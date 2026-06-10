2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best player

10. Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons, DT

Jeffery Simmons was insane in 2025, setting career-highs in sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits, finishing with 11, 17, and 21, respectively. A do-it-all defensive tackle with legitimate pass-rush presence, Simmons saw the Tennessee Titans front office remake the defensive line in the offseason, which could yield even stronger results in 2026.

9. Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton, SAF

Kyle Hamilton finished with nine defended passes, 105 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits in 2025 for the Baltimore Ravens, landing at No. 9 in our power rankings. Hamilton is a true weapon on the backend of the defense and is one of those legitimately game-changing do-it-all players that any team would covet.

8. Miami Dolphins - De'Von Achane, RB

De'Von Achane is such a stellar player. He landed a long-term contract extension from the Miami Dolphins this offseason and is a true dual-threat weapon at the position.

He led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry in 2025 and has a career average of 5.6 yards per carry, which is ridiculous. He had a career-high 1,350 rushing yards in 2025.

7. Houston Texans - Will Anderson, DE

In 17 games for the Houston Texans in 2025, Will Anderson totaled 12 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits, landing Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, while also finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Anderson played the best football of his career in 2025 and has now totaled 30 sacks and 64 quarterback hits through three seasons.

6. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, WR

It's early, but Ja'Marr Chase is absolutely on a Hall of Fame pace right now. In five seasons, he's totaled five Pro Bowls, 520 receptions, 6,837 yards, and 54 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 185 targets in 2025, and also won the 'Triple Crown' at the position in 2024, leading in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

It's hard to find a flaw in Chase's game, and he's only set to play in his age-26 season in 2026. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals land at No. 6 in our power rankings.