2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

14. New England Patriots: Romeo Doubs & Kayshon Boutte

A duo of AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs would probably vault up into the top four or five in the AFC ahead of the 2026 season, but we'll have to wait and see if/when that actually happens.

For the time being, this might feel a bit harsh, but is it inaccurate? I don't think so. That's not to say the Patriots have a bad duo of receivers or even a bad group of receivers overall, but there are plenty of better duos in the AFC.

Romeo Doubs has been a (mostly) trustworthy target for the Packers over the past handful of seasons. He's not a true WR1 but is a fine WR2 or WR3 who can move the chains and make plays at every level of the field. Kayshon Boutte took some big steps the past couple of seasons, averaging 16.7 yards per reception last year with 6 TDs, and on just 33 receptions.

Mack Hollins had about 20 more targets than Boutte last season, but Boutte has more of the WR2 traits. The loss of Stefon Diggs, for the time being, looms large.

13. Cleveland Browns: Jerry Jeudy & KC Concepcion

We can't just give Jerry Jeudy a pass for the way things went in 2025 with all of his drops, but we also can't ignore how productive he was in the 2024 season, either.

The Browns don't have the most proven group of receivers in the league, but there's talent here. And you know what -- Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion in the same wide receiver room might give the Browns two of the best separators at the position out of any team in the league.

The problem is obvious: They have to catch the ball. Jerry Jeudy had 50 catches on 106 total targets last season. Even if you give him the benefit of the doubt with the quarterback position being a mess, he's been credited with 23 total drops over the past two seasons. And that was a concern for Concepcion coming out of Texas A&M as well.

If those guys can clean up the drops, the Browns' passing game might take off in no time.