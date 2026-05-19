2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

12. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate & Wan'Dale Robinson

Even with a couple of young players they like moving forward in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, the Tennessee Titans knew they had to get more help for young quarterback Cam Ward this offseason. The Titans went out and signed Wan'Dale Robinson in NFL Free Agency, reuniting him with Brian Daboll, who was his head coach with the New York Giants.

Although Robinson is on the smaller side (literally the shortest receiver to ever record 1,000 receiving yards in an NFL season), he's grown tremendously in his game, and can get open at all levels of the field.

The Titans added Carnell Tate with their top pick in this year's draft, pulling from the absolute pipeline that is the Ohio State program. Tate might not have the same type of flash as a typical top-5 receiver prospect, but he's got a pro-ready skill set and could immediately be Ward's #1 target.

11. Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice & Xavier Worthy

We've only seen 12 games out of Rashee Rice over the past two seasons. While that doesn't mean he's not a really good player, it's simply proof that his availability and reliability are in short supply.

The Chiefs treat Rice like a true WR1 when he's able to be on the field, and for good reason. He's one of the best receivers in the NFL at creating yardage after the catch, and has been very consistent in that area (8.0 YAC/reception in three seasons).

The Chiefs would also love to find a way to get Xavier Worthy playing at the level they expected when they spent a 1st-round pick on him. Worthy was meant to be a second-coming of Tyreek Hill with his ridiculous vertical speed, but he's been more of a gadget player in the Chiefs' offense.

The talent is there for both of these receivers, but the production has not matched it yet.