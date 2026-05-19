2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

10. Indianapolis Colts: Alec Pierce & Josh Downs

The Colts paid a boatload of money ($84 million guaranteed) to keep Alec Pierce in the fold this offseason. Giving Pierce a big-money contract, they opted to trade Michael Pittman Jr. away to the Pittsburgh Steelers, paving the way for Josh Downs to be the clear second option at receiver.

And in terms of targets last year, Downs actually finished with a handful more total targets than Pierce did, but Pierce has a ridiculous rate of production on his catches, averaging 21.7 yards per reception last season.

Without Pittman Jr. in the fold, the Colts are really going to be leaning on Pierce and banking on him taking the proverbial next step as an all-around receiver. Getting paid nearly $30 million per season and having just 47 total touches isn't going to cut it.

The volume is going to go up for both of these guys, but the pressure is firmly on Pierce to prove he's a true WR1 now.

9. Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey & Quentin Johnston

The Los Angeles Chargers actually don't currently have their leading receiver from last season on the roster. Veteran Keenan Allen came back to Los Angeles after a season with the Chicago Bears, and wound up leading the Chargers with 122 targets and 81 receptions.

There was some concern last year over the dip in play from Ladd McConkey, who still racked up 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns, but simply didn't have the same type of impact every week like we saw from him during his rookie year in 2024.

The Chargers have one of the better secondary options in the league at receiver in former 1st-round pick Quentin Johnston. As a former 1st-round pick, he's not exactly lived up to the billing just yet, but he does have 16 touchdown catches since the start of the 2024 season, and has been the Chargers' best big play threat (14.4 yards per reception led the team last season).

The lack of a consistent go-to threat at receiver really cost the Chargers in the playoffs last season.