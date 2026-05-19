2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

8. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers & Rashod Bateman

There is no question about it that Zay Flowers has established himself as one of the best overall receivers in the AFC, but the Ravens' depth at the wide receiver position leaves a little bit to be desired.

Flowers now has back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving, and he caught over 72 percent of his targets in 2025. The Ravens know they can lean on Flowers as a true WR1 in their offense, which is typically a lower-volume passing attack.

But how much can this team rely on Rashod Bateman? Bateman had 756 yards and 9 touchdowns in the 2024 season, but followed that up with a really disappointing year overall. He played in just 13 games last season and had 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. That's not going to cut it. The Ravens need more out of Bateman, at least what they got in 2024.

7. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson & AD Mitchell

Even though he was limited to just seven games last year, everyone knows that Garrett Wilson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when he's able to stay on the field consistently. Wilson started off his NFL career with three straight years over 1,000 receiving yards, and has been a bright light in an otherwise dismal offense.

It might not be long before Omar Cooper Jr. is joining Wilson on a list like this, but the Jets made a pretty underrated move to get AD Mitchell from the Colts last year in the Sauce Gardner trade. In just his third game with the Jets last season, Mitchell had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown (vs. Atlanta).

The Jets have Geno Smith coming in to throw passes this year, and they've given him a ton of weapons. And while this ranking feels a little bit high (obviously with Garrett Wilson doing a lot of the heavy lifting), it wouldn't surprise me if the Jets' passing attack was one of the most improved groups in the NFL this season.