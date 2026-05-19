2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

6. Pittsburgh Steelers: DK Metcalf & Michael Pittman Jr.

By the end of the season, don't be surprised if this ranking for the Steelers' receiver duo looks a little bit silly.

DK Metcalf's production has steadily declined over each of the past four seasons, and you can chalk it up to a change in scenery and first year with a new organization if you want, but he was not the WR1 type of player the Steelers needed him to be last year.

Still, with Metcalf's big play ability in combination with a high-volume, big-bodied possession receiver like Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers finally have the type of duo that might keep them out of a bunch of wide receiver trade rumors for a change.

Pittman does require a high volume of targets to be as effective as possible, however. He's had 111 or more targets every year since his rookie season. This has the potential to be one of the best receiver duos in the NFL and one of the most overrated.

5. Houston Texans: Nico Collins & Jayden Higgins

Even if Nico Collins was doing a majority of the heavy lifting here, you still can't help but love the combination of players the Texans have at the receiver position. And Collins is truly a special player.

He's now made back-to-back Pro Bowls with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, and a total of 21 touchdown catches over the last three years combined. Collins is one of those players who just feels like he's going to be automatic every single week, and last year was only the first year of his career that he hit 120 total targets.

Collins can be even more effective in the future as Jayden Higgins keeps coming along. He was already second on the team at WR this past season in total targets, and he caught six touchdown passes. Having two players at 6-foot-4 who can be effective at all three levels like Collins and Higgins is a cheat code.