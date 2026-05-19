2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr. & Parker Washington

You could look at the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver position and pick out a few duos that would be better than most in the AFC. The Jaguars might have the best group of receivers in the NFL, but you have to pick two for this particular exercise.

I went with Brian Thomas Jr., the team's #1 receiver in 2024, and Parker Washington, the team's #1 receiver in 2025. And while Washington's breakout season came seemingly out of nowhere, it has given Liam Coen a plethora of really fun options to work with every single game.

And it might have helped inform the team's decision to give more snaps defensively to Travis Hunter...

Either way, these two guys are capable of being ball-dominant go-to options in the Jacksonville offense.

3. Buffalo Bills: DJ Moore & Khalil Shakir

If there was one position the Buffalo Bills knew they had to upgrade heading into the 2026 offseason, it was wide receiver. They obviously had the infamous play against the Broncos in the Divisional Round of the playoffs where Ja'Quan McMillian snatched the ball right out of Brandin Cooks's hands, but the receiver position let the Bills down on plenty of occasions besides that one.

The trade to acquire DJ Moore was criticized as an overpay by a lot of folks in the NFL world, but not by me. He's exactly what Buffalo needed on the outside, and has familiarity with new head coach Joe Brady from their time together with the Panthers.

Alongside Khalil Shakir, Moore gives the Bills an enviable duo of receivers after the catch. They might be the best duo in the NFL when it comes to making plays in space, and we know Moore can win contested catch situations downfield as well.