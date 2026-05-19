2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

2. Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton & Jaylen Waddle

Courtland Sutton has been one of the top receivers in the NFL for quite some time now, but he has always felt like he would be able to maximize his skill set as a WR1A or WR2 in an offense. The Broncos have just never been able to afford him that opportunity.

As a result, it feels like there's been a ceiling on Sutton's production, even though he's enjoying the best stretch of his NFL career at the moment. He made the Pro Bowl this past season, he's got back-to-back years with over 1,000 yards, and has 25 total touchdowns since Sean Payton became Denver's head coach in 2023.

Even if there are times he's struggled with drops or consistency, Sutton is about as reliable as it gets when it comes to 3rd down. Now, he's got the type of wingman at receiver that could give Denver the most dangerous duo of receivers in the AFC.

The Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle this offseason, getting a receiver in the mix who is elite at creating separation at all levels of the field. Having Waddle helps fix an issue that has been ongoing for Denver, even with Sutton's production: The Broncos have struggled to create separation, and they've struggled with drops.

Waddle may not rack up 150 targets, but he has the skill set to really unlock this duo in a big way.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins & Ja'Marr Chase

The duo of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase is still the best in the NFL if you're asking me. They combined for well over 2,200 yards receiving last season with 184 catches and 19 touchdowns between the two of them.

Think about that...

They are getting in the end zone more frequently than once every 10 times they catch the ball, and that's with 280-plus targets last season.

These guys have elite athletic traits, size, hands, ball skills, body control, they run great routes, they are smart, and they are tremendous assets in the red zone. There's just nothing they don't do well, and as a duo, they combine to be a quarterback's absolute dream.