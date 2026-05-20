2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every double-digit win team from last year

6. New England Patriots

On paper, the New England Patriots really aren't that threatening, but what we did see in the 2025 season was this entire franchise take a major step in the right direction. Sure, the schedule was insanely easy, but winning 14 games in this league is a massive challenge and a major accomplishment.

Suddenly sporting a superstar quarterback, the Patriots have now tasted what it's like to win at the highest level. Getting back to the Super Bowl may be a stretch, but the foundation is set, and there is always a chance that this potential AJ Brown trade goes through, which would put the finishing touches on the offense.

5. Houston Texans

You can argue that the Houston Texans have the best roster in the NFL, but quarterback CJ Stroud has largely been average over the past two seasons, which is a concern, and it's really the only concern with this team heading into 2026.

If Stroud can play as he did as a rookie, Houston may not lose more than a small handful of games, and even in 2025, this team, despite starting 0-3, managed to finish 12-5. This entire operation is going to come down to Stroud. if nothing else, Houston has still consistently won the past few seasons.

4. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills slide into No. 4 in our power rankings. One of the more consistently reliable teams in the NFL, Buffalo has not had an issue winning a ton of games and getting into the playoffs - that has honestly felt like the bare minimum with this team, but as we have seen, the Super Bowl continues to evade the franchise.

With a league MVP under center and the best run game in the league, Buffalo should again be able to win a ton of games, and given that the Patriots' schedule gets harder, the Bills could return to the top of the AFC East, a place they had been for years prior to 2025.