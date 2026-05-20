2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every double-digit win team from last year

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams felt like the Super Bowl favorite all throughout the 2025 season, but some bad defensive performances down the stretch forced the Rams into a Wild Card spot, and the team just did not have enough to get past the Seattle Seahawks.

Now having shored up the secondary this offseason, Los Angeles could now be the best team in the league, but for the time being, they'll be slotted at the No. 3 spot. Matthew Stafford is getting up there in age, and the unfortunate situation with Puka Nacua's off-field issues could impact his availability this season.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might be the most talented team in the NFL. In the offseason, Denver swung a trade for Jaylen Waddle and 'officially' shored up the offense. The elite offensive line returns, and the pass-rush heavy defense is set to return their best players.

The Broncos could win it all this year, and they may have in 2025, but Bo Nix's broken ankle ended up making that nearly impossible. Denver doesn't have a major hole, and if all goes well, we could be looking at this team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The defending Super Bowl champions come in at No. 1 in our power rankings. Having won 14 games this year, tied for the most with New England and Denver, Seattle may have been the most balanced team in the league, and there is no reason to believe why that can't again be the case in 2026.

The passing attack is elite, and the defense is explosive and deep. Seattle's quarterback, Sam Darnold, did struggle a bit with turnovers in 2025, but now that he's settling into his second year with the team, there is reason to believe those turnovers could decrease in 2026.

Until proven otherwise, Seattle is the best.