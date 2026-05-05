2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team as offseason continues

14. New York Giants

The New York Giants reeled in a pretty big fish early in the 2026 offseason when they hired new head coach John Harbaugh. After nearly two decades with the Ravens, Harbaugh is starting over and he'll have a fun task ahead of him with a young and hungry Giants team.

There were times last season where you felt like the Giants might put together a little run, but injuries took their toll and the core pieces of the roster, especially offensively, were just depleted.

If Jaxson Dart can play a bit safer, and get a healthy Malik Nabers on the outside, this Giants offense could be a lot of fun this coming season. Trading away Dexter Lawrence hurts in the middle of that defense, but there are a ton of pass rushers to pick up the slack and it wouldn't be shocking to see this Giants team at least be a really tough out every week if Harbaugh can raise the proverbial floor.

13. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have fallen pretty far from the team that won 14 games just a couple of seasons ago. Even though we saw Kevin O'Connell really work his magic last season as the Vikings managed to win 9 games, it feels like it's going to be tough for them to repeat that level of success.

There are a lot of factors to that. We'll see how Kyler Murray does going from Arizona to Minnesota, and if that reclamation project turns out to be a success, the Vikings could surprise a lot of people. But the losses on the defensive side of the ball are tough to ignore.

Minnesota gutted its defensive front this offseason, so Brian Flores is going to have to work his magic yet again. This team desperately needs Kyler Murray to return to the way he played back in his first few NFL seasons.