2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team as offseason continues

12. New Orleans Saints

I might be higher on the Saints than others, but this team has a chance to be really exciting if Tyler Shough can continue to take steps forward in 2026.

The fact that the Shough pick actually worked out in the first place was nothing short of shocking last year. Kellen Moore and his staff did such an impressive job getting Shough ready to play as the season went along, and he did a great job spreading the ball around even without a lot of star power in the passing game to throw the ball to.

Now, the Saints have fortified the offensive line with David Anderson at left guard. They used their top pick on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to upgrade the weapons around Shough. They brought in Travis Etienne to get another dynamic element in the backfield. This team could ascend quickly if they can build on what we saw late last year.

11. Carolina Panthers

This is a brutal position for the Carolina Panthers, because we saw this team make so many strides last season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. And that unit got even. better in the 2026 offseason.

The Panthers went out in free agency and added pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, as well as former Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Those two moves should be substantial upgrades for this team, and honestly it doesn't even feel like the primary questions are on that side of the ball anymore. At least, not on paper.

The primary questions are with the Panthers' offense and whether or not they can find some level of consistency. This is a team that gave the Los Angeles Rams fits (two times) while also barely being able to put points on the board on a variety of occasions. Can Bryce Young take that next step? If anything, the Panthers' placement here on this list indicates just how deep the NFC looks right now.