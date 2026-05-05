2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team as offseason continues

8. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles feel like they're on the cusp of a major turn for the worst. This is a team that just won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, and now it feels like you have to really squint to see the best-case outcome for this team in 2026.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense were 19th in the NFL in scoring last season, 24th in the league in 3rd down percentage. They had one of the worst offenses in the league when it came to three-and-outs. It just doesn't feel like the Eagles are going to be able to skate by with talent, and the offense will have to make strides this season without AJ Brown.

At this point, Brown getting traded to the Patriots is all but a done deal. The Eagles moved up for Makai Lemon in this year's draft, so they'll be leaning on a rookie to pick up some significant slack.

The additions of Jonathan Greenard and Riq Woolen could be huge for the Eagles' defense, but even a top-5 defense couldn't prevent this team from getting bounced in the playoffs right away last year. The offense must be better.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the first half of the 2025 season, it really looked like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to be one of the best all-around teams in the entire NFL. Baker Mayfield was playing like an MVP, and then all of a sudden, something just snapped for this team.

The Bucs fell off so badly in the second half of the season that they didn't even finish last year with a winning record. They had just two wins in their final nine games last season, and one of them came against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was an embarrassing finish to the season for the Bucs, but they are running it back in a lot of ways. I absolutely loved what this team did in the 2026 NFL Draft, landing Rueben Bain, Josiah Trotter, and Keionte Scott for their defense. The addition of Bain alone could take the Bucs' defense to another level if he can find a way to play even close to the way we saw from him at Miami.