2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team as offseason continues

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks begin their Super Bowl title defense as the 2nd-best team in the NFC and the 2nd-best team in their own division, at least the way I see it right now.

The NFL is a tough business sometimes.

And this isn't just for the sake of having a controversial take, but the Seahawks did suffer a number of critical losses this offseason, and it's fair to be at least a little skeptical of how things will go with the way they addressed those losses.

Losing Klint Kubiak to the Raiders is a big deal. Losing players like Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and starters or key players like Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant? Those are big losses. The Seahawks already had a strong roster structure, and they'll rely on a handful of young players once again, but the jury is out on the new players and coaches coming in for the time being.

1. Los Angeles Rams

I hate doing this, because the Seahawks earned their Super Bowl win last season -- and had to beat the Rams to do it. But the Rams are the better overall team at this point in the offseason, even after using their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

The Rams' decision to pass on instant gratification for a future QB option aside, this team looks about as good as you possibly can at this point in the offseason. They return an MVP at the quarterback position and pretty much every other starter on both sides of the ball. The biggest moves the Rams have made to add to this roster are in the secondary, where they struck a blockbuster trade for Trent McDuffie at the cornerback position.

McDuffie's buddy Jaylen Watson followed him to the Rams from the Chiefs, giving the Los Angeles secondary the boost it needs to truly vault this team back to another Super Bowl title.