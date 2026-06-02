2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every offseason blockbuster trade

4. AJ Brown to the New England Patriots

After four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, AJ Brown heads to New England and joins the Patriots. It was clear for a while that Brown was heading to New England. The Patriots parted with Stefon Diggs after just one season and also signed Romeo Doubs in free agency.

Doubs is going to be a rock-solid No. 2 receiver next to Brown, who joins an improved receiver room and reunites with his old head coach, Mike Vrabel. Both spent a few years together in Tennessee. Brown is still a legitimate difference-maker at the position and should only further boost an already prolific passing offense

3. Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals

This was quite the trade. Dexter Lawrence is now on the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Bengals essentially replace one impact player, Trey Hendrickson, with another in Lawrence. He's an elite interior threat who excels as a run stopper and as an interior rusher.

He's going to command a ton of double-teams and should be able to help free up the outside rushers to get home. Cincy added a ton to the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but Lawrence stands out as the centerpiece of it all.

2. Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle is a No. 1 wide receiver and brings the exact skill set that the Denver Broncos offense was missing. The 200+ targets that went to Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin in 2025 will now largely head to Waddle, a three-time 1,000-yard player with the Miami Dolphins.

Waddle and Sutton fit together nicely, as Sutton is more of a traditional "X" player, but Waddle fits in more as a true speedster and separator. The Broncos struggled big-time with drops last year and did not have a consistent target that was able to separate for Bo Nix.

Suddenly, Denver's offense looks quite potent.

1. Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams

This could go down as an all-time trade. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is now on the Rams, joining a defensive line that already features some high-end names. It's clear now, more than ever, that the Rams are going all-out to maximize this window.

Adding McDuffie, Watson, and Garrett to the defense leaves no doubt about where this team stands. The offense is already elite with the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, and the defensive additions just thrust everything up a notch.

Garrett is a future Hall of Famer and may genuinely end his NFL career as a top-5 all-time great defender.