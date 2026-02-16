2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team as free agency approaches

8. Detroit Lions

I am probably a lot higher on the Detroit Lions than most, as this team was just one year removed from a 15-2 season, and this offense was flat-out lethal in 2025. I would expect the Lions to bounce back in a major way this coming season and win double-digit games, perhaps even taking the NFC North back.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Despite some of the most injuries in the league, the San Francisco 49ers won 12 games and actually were in contention for the top seed in the NFC playoffs this year. However, the pass rush needs a major boost, and the offensive line doesn't really scare anyone.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

How about that season from the Jacksonville Jaguars? It might be hard for this team to again win 13 games, but the infrastructure is clearly in place for long-term success, and Trevor Lawrence is probably better than you think right now.

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo again got bounced out of the playoffs in the Divsional Round, which has been the boogeyman for this team for years now. Up until this season, the real boogeyman was the Kansas City Chiefs, but collapsing in overtime against the Denver Broncos really left a sour taste in fans' mouths.

4. New England Patriots

New England got flat-out embarrassed in Super bowl 60, and if it wasn't for Bo Nix breaking his ankle, the Patriots don't sniff that game. The Pats did have a great season, but they also had a historically easy schedule this past season and should regress in 2026.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles just could not go blow-for-blow with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game in 2025. However, an offseason of filling key needs will have the Rams in contention in 2026.

2. Denver Broncos

It's pretty clear to most that the Broncos would have made the Super Bowl had Nix not broken his ankle in shocking fashion in the Divisional Round. Denver should again be at the top of the AFC hierarchy in 2026 with the way things are trending.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl 60 champs are no. 1 in our latest NFL Power Rankings and have a metric ton of cap space to add even more talent to increase their chances at repeating.