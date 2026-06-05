2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that haven't won a Super Bowl

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings backed their way into a winning record last year, despite having some of the worst quarterback play in the league. The main changes this offseason were along the defensive line and at quarterback.

Kyler Murray is likely the starter for this team and should at least be average. The transition along the defensive line, if the right moves were made, could help Brian Flores' defense maintain it's aggressive style of play.

When you package it all together, the Vikings could be a threatening team, but Murray's ceiling is a bit of a question, as you don't really get the sense that this team could be anything more than good.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Speaking of good, the Los Angeles Chargers come in at No. 6 in our power rankings. There isn't much starpower on this team, but there also are a lot of competent pieces present. Los Angeles didn't really make a hyper-aggressive move this offseason like other AFC teams did, so the ceiling again feels like a Wild Card-caliber squad.

Even with the offensive line being a huge question mark coming into the offseason, the biggest move this team did was signing a good player in Tyler Biadasz to a three-year deal.

I think you get the gist here...

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency is going to hurt, but this team did win 13 games last year and appears to have a top-tier coaching staff. Trevor Lawrence really caught fire near the end of the season as well. I do believe the roster is still a solid offseason away, but teams don't just happen to win 13 games in a season.

Jacksonville may have just barely fallen behind Houston, but this team should still be formidable in the 2026 campaign. They come in at No. 5 in our power rankings.