2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that haven't won a Super Bowl

4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals overhauled the defense this offseason in a clear step in the right direction. Just barely losing the Super Bowl back in 2021 against the Rams, the Bengals, at least on paper, now have a good enough team to win it all.

This assumes that Joe Burrow stays healthy and the defense can at least be average. That doesn't seem like unrealistic things to think, right? Having not made the playoffs since 2022, it's clear that the front office felt the pressure mounting this offseason.

3. Houston Texans

Arguably the best roster in the NFL, the Houston Texans have made it to the AFC Divisional Round three years in a row. Unless quarterback CJ Stroud can elevate his game in 2026, another second-round playoff exit is on the horizon, and that's reallly the only thing in this teams way.

The roster is plenty good enough, and the coaching staff appears to be the right group, as well. Not only that, but the offensive line got shored up this offseason, and the defense even got better.

2. Detroit Lions

Speaking of awesome rosters, the Detroit Lions did struggle down the stretch in 2025. It's important to note that the Lions still finished with a winning record and did win a whopping 27 regular season games in 2023 and 2024.

Better injury luck on defense is really the one thing holding this team back from winning it all. Having made it to the NFC title game back in 2023, the Lions have at least sniffed a Super Bowl berth recently.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills come in at No. 1 in our power rankings and are a playoff mainstay, but they're also a team that has suffered multiple playoff heartbreaks, and 2025 was no different. We're going to keep having the same conversation about this team until they win it all.

The one major thing this team did this offseason that could end up helping push them over the edge was replacing Sean McDermott with Joe Brady. Perhaps a head coaching change was all that this team needed to do? Only time will tell. Given how stable this franchise has been, having made the playoffs every year since 2019, the Bills are at the top of our Super Bowl-less team power rankings.