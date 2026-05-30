2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches already on the hot seat

There was a ton of turnover with head coaches across the NFL this past offseason, and it's clear now, more than ever, that teams are either not very patient or not hiring the right person to lead their franchise. This bodes well for teams that have head coaches who are the best at what they do.

It's not a coincidence that the best head coaches in the NFL are the ones left standing during the conference title games and the Super Bowl. Last year, the four head coaches left were Mike Vrabel, Sean Payton, Mike Macdonald, and Sean McVay, and it's not a stretch to argue that all four will end up in the Hall of Fame one day.

However, the flip side is a lot more disappointing, and even with the regular season still months away, these head coaches may already be on the hot seat for the 2026 NFL Season.

Power-ranking notable head coaches who are already on the hot seat for 2026

5. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Now 13-21 in two years as the Carolina Panthers head coach, Dave Canales did lead the Panthers to three more wins from the prior season and an NFC South title. It's important to note, though, that Carolina just barely won the division at a mediocre 8-9, so this isn't some playoff-caliber team that we should be taking seriously.

A slow start in 2026 and a potential regression could have Canales on the hot seat, and if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stabilize and the New Orleans Saints build on how they ended 2025, it's not a stretch to think that Carolina could go from first to third, perhaps, when 2026 is underway.

4. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Through three seasons, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 25-26 with a 9-win season and two 8-win seasons. The absolute definition of average, the Colts were 7-1 at one point in 2025, but things then proceeded to fall off the rails.

If Indy ends up playing as they did in the back half of 2025 when 2026 begins, Steichen might not be able to dig out of it, and the front office could end up making a change. Sure, the Colts haven't necessarily had a stellar quarterback situation, but the roster is typically always quite solid, and given how 2025 ended, this could be a 'playoffs or bust' season.