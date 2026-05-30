2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches already on the hot seat

3. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

I wouldn't say that Aaron Glenn was necessarily set up for success in 2025 with the New York Jets, but some of the in-game management and communication with the media at times really didn't do Glenn any favors.

He did look lost for much of the season, and it ended in a 3-win season in which the Jets defense couldn't register a single interception. The roster did get a lot better this offseason, and Geno Smith is now in at quarterback.

I guess, if nothing else, the Jets could scrape together a few more wins and perhaps hit that 6 or 7-win mark, at best, but if Glenn can't take a leap himself and find a stronger grip on this group, another slow start could be a quick end to his tenure.

The Jets began the year 0-7 in 2025. If that happens again, it's hard to imagine that Glenn stays.

2. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In four years as head coach of the Buccaneers, Todd Bowles has won a single playoff game and has seasons of 8, 9, 10, and 8 wins. This team is thoroughly average with a low ceiling, and it's gone on for four years now.

That's a trend, and trends are set by the head coach. Another non-playoff season, for example, could be the end of Bowles' line. He's entering year five as the head coach in 2026 and has just about nothing to show for it.

1. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor has been the Cincinnati Bengals head coach for seven years. In those seven years, they've made the playoffs twice, and Taylor now has a 52-63-1 record with four winning seasons, but two of those seasons were 9-8 campaigns.

Sure, there have been some quarterback injuries, and the front office hasn't exactly come through all the time, but the Bengals front office did add a ton of talent this offseason. On paper, this is a top-10 team, and it feels like a 'boom or bust' type of year.

Another non-playoff season could not only have Taylor out as the head coach, but franchise quarterback Joe Burrow might even be at the end of his rope. After an active offseason, there are simply zero excuses this year. Taylor is approaching 10 years on the job with the Bengals and really doesn't have a ton to show for it.