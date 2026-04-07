2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's top head coaches as NFL Draft nears

4. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

The results and turnaround led by Mike Vrabel was flat-out insane to witness. Sure, the New England Patriots did have an incredibly easy schedule, but that doesn't guarantee much. New England got blown out in the Super Bowl and did see that easy schedule catch up to them, but going from one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best in a year is worthy of praise.

Vrabel was also a successful head coach with the Tennessee Titans, so that can't be discounted. This isn't his first rodeo, and the Titans have since taken a nosedive.

3. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton continues to prove people wrong with the Denver Broncos. Most of the NFL world was flat-out wrong about Bo Nix, but Payton and the Broncos weren't. Had Nix not gotten hurt, there is an argument that the Broncos win the Super Bowl, or at least make it.

Payton's Bill Parcells-ian way of doing business has sustained success for nearly two decades as a head coach. Denver has gone 24-10 in the regular season since the Nix era began in 2024, only further proving that Payton made the right move and knows how to build this team and keep it successful.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay is a mastermind and a likely future Hall of Famer. It was another successful year for the Los Angeles Rams, but some defensive shortcomings ended up being the deciding factor in the Rams not making it to the Super Bowl.

McVay has continually had the Rams among the best in the NFL while also sporting some of the league's most efficient offenses. His success speaks for itself, as the Rams did win it all back in 2021 and have a ton of division titles and playoff success under McVay.

1. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

It's only fair to have the Super Bowl-winning head coach this year atop the list. Mike Macdonald is a defensive mastermind and helped mold the Seahawks into a Super Bowl champion. Despite going 10-7 in 2024 but missing the playoffs, Macdonald oversaw a ton of positive changes and surely had a hand in a lot of this decision-making.

Not only is his judgment clearly top-tier, but defensive prowess might already be approaching generational status. Macdonald is no. 1 in our head coach power rankings ahead of the NFL Draft.