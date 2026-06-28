2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups after minicamp

4. Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are our No. 5 Super Bowl matchup. Buffalo has won double-digit games and made the playoffs every year since 2019, advancing to the AFC Championship Game two times during that time period.

The 49ers were in the Super Bowl as recently as 2023, and also made it back in 2019. Both Buffalo and San Francisco are not strangers to the playoffs, but the big question mark here is if the Bills can finally get this massive thing lifted off their shoulders and make a Super Bowl run.

You would think being in the playoffs so often would eventually lead to a Super Bowl berth, right? They changed head coaches and promoted Joe Brady to that role, so, like Baltimore, perhaps it was a head coaching issue.

3. Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

In what could be a rematch of Super Bowl 48, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks are No. 3 in our power rankings. This likely would have been this year's Super Bowl had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the Divisional Round, so while you may not think this would be a top potential matchup, it did nearly happen.

Denver has the best roster in the AFC, and if Seattle can prevent a Super Bowl hangover from happening, they could win the NFC for a second year in a row, but with how loaded the Rams are, it's going to be a brand-new challenge for the Seahawks to get over that hump in 2026.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Two teams already on this list, the Bills and Rams is a potential Super Bowl matchup that has been floating around for years now, as Buffalo and Los Angeles have been two of the more winningest teams in the league for a while.

The Rams getting to the big game seems much more likely that the Bills, but, again, perhaps all Buffalo needed to slay this dragon was to move on from Sean McDermott. This would likely come down to which quarterback is able to make more plays, as both teams are quarterback-driven right now.

1. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Broncos and Rams feel like the most likely Super Bowl matchup for the 2026 season. Both teams were the title game losers in 2025, but as we saw last season, those games could have easily swayed in the other direction.

With the Rams adding Garrett, and the Broncos adding Jaylen Waddle, both players could end up being the necessary, missing pieces to each team getting over the hump and winning one more game. In a battle of the two most talented rosters in the NFL, Denver and Los Angeles top our Super Bowl power rankings.